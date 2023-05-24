STP (STPT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $85.05 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STP has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,173.41 or 0.99951321 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04429152 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,274,773.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

