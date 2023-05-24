StockNews.com Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.27 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $850.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,465,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 491,911 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,769,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

