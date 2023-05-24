StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

AIRG opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

