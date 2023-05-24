StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.22 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.