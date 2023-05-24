StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

MBRX stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

