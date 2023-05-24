STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $82.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 69.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 620,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $3,953,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

