Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) CEO Purchases $360,650.00 in Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $71.91. 319,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

