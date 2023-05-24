SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $113.33. 21,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

