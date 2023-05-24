SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $25,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. 3,545,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,353. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

