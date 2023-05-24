SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $374.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.37.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $288.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.39. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.