Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,070 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,224,000 after buying an additional 502,756 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. 1,325,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.98 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

