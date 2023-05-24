Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.
Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
