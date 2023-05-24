Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,195,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $150.18. 984,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

