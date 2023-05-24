Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,648,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $341,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

UNP traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.97. 1,392,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,054. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.