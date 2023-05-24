Siacoin Market Cap Hits $177.03 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $177.03 million and $1.37 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,843.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00335386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00557625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00067555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00426553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,138,712,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

