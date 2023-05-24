Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

MSGE stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 637,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 379,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

