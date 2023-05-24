Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 86,689 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,689 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Amgen worth $182,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $223.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,316. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.39. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

