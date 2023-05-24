Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 18,380 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.29% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $636,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $16.72 on Wednesday, hitting $508.38. 1,190,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

