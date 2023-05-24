Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,837,885 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,010,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $197,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 94,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

VZ traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. 5,537,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,316,455. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

