Schroder Investment Management Group Has $327.71 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,059,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $327,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,336,000 after buying an additional 2,928,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,366,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,740,332. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.94.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
