Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,442 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $225,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.59. The stock had a trading volume of 558,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.43. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.