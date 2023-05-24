Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$145.00 to C$142.00.

5/18/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$142.00.

5/16/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$142.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$147.00.

5/16/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$151.00 to C$149.00.

5/9/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$151.00.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$123.83. 1,370,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,398. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

