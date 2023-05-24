Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) in the last few weeks:
- 5/18/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$145.00 to C$142.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$142.00.
- 5/16/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$142.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$147.00.
- 5/16/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$151.00 to C$149.00.
- 5/9/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$151.00.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$123.83. 1,370,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,398. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
