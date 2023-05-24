Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ClearSign Technologies Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for ClearSign Technologies in a report released on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CLIR stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

