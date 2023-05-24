Request Price Reaches $0.0850 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Request has a total market cap of $85.00 million and $678,013.18 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,749.80 or 1.00015867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08693961 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $616,923.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.