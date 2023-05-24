Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. 1,395,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

