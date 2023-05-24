Ralph Lauren (RL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RL stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

