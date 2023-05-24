Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.14

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 4678121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. William Blair downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $366,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 625,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,702 shares of company stock worth $9,678,566. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.