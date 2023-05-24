Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 94,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 350,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 102,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

