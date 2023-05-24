Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Cut by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.31.

TSE:AEM opened at C$72.16 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

