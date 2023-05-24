Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Issued By Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HRX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

TSE HRX opened at C$14.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$16.52.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

