ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.39

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.39 and traded as high as $30.13. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 683,080 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $917,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.