Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Down 0.3%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.33. 281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The company has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

About Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

