Poollotto.finance (PLT) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $30.31 million and approximately $121,725.75 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00009925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

