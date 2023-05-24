Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.78 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $41.78 million and $473,447.51 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.8340856 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $489,609.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

