Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.00

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.44.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Featured Stories

