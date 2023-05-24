Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Pioneer Bankshares Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

