Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

