PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 221,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 61,934 shares.The stock last traded at $49.40 and had previously closed at $49.33.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 982.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.