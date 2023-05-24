Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.10

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.10 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 65.15 ($0.81), with a volume of 227561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.20 ($0.82).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Petra Diamonds Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £126.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6,620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Transactions at Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

In related news, insider Varda Shine bought 24,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £20,051.55 ($24,939.74). Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

