Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.10

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.10 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 65.15 ($0.81), with a volume of 227561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.20 ($0.82).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Petra Diamonds Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £126.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6,620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Insider Transactions at Petra Diamonds
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.
See Also
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.