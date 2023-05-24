Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 972,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 137,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 75,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,079,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

