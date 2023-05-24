PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.