Paul McGlone Purchases 60,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Paul McGlone purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,477.61).

Paul McGlone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Paul McGlone acquired 190,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 573 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £1,088,700 ($1,354,104.48).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

LON SEE opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The firm has a market cap of £241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 1.11. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Seeing Machines

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.