Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Pathward Financial accounts for about 2.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,319. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Further Reading

