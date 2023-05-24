Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $107.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 446,000 shares of company stock worth $687,106. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,273,500,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Stories

