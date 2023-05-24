Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Virginia Boulet Acquires 11,000 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $69,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,489 shares in the company, valued at $451,095.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Virginia Boulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Virginia Boulet bought 20,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00.

Ouster Price Performance

Ouster stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,808. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $249.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 104.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 134.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,036 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 7.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

