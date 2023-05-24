Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 1500687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Organigram Stock Down 10.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
See Also
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.