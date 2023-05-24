Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 1500687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Down 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.73 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.02112 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.