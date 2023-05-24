OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,576. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

