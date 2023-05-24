OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
OncoSec Medical Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,576. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Recommended Stories
