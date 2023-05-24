Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 74,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 39,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Ocado Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

