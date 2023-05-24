ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

