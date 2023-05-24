Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) & UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Financial Review

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and UniCredit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $28.11 million 1.55 $6.66 million $2.32 6.90 UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.73 $1.82 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Dividends

Profitability

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 21.26% N/A N/A UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80

UniCredit has a consensus price target of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 48.38%. Given UniCredit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UniCredit beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

